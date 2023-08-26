Biden: Plane with Prigozhin was shot down. We are trying to find out exactly how

Washington is trying to find out exactly how the plane carrying the "Wagner" PMC terrorist leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was shot down.

US President Joe Biden said this during a conversation with journalists, Censor.NET reports with reference to Liga.net.

According to him, the USA is trying to establish exactly how the plane carrying Prigozhin was shot down.

There were no other comments from the American leader.

Earlier, Biden said that he was "not surprised" by the murder of Prigozhin, and also emphasized that dictator Vladimir Putin was involved.

Read more: Prigozhin’s death showed whole world that agreements with Putin cannot be trusted, - Reznikov

The British publication Inews, citing its own intelligence sources, wrote that General Andriy Averyanov from the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Federation (GRU) may be involved in the death of Prigozhin - he is responsible for the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal in 2018.