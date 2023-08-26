Trudeau on offensive of AFU: NATO always knew that war was for long time. We are ready for it

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that the G7 countries always knew that Russia’s war against Ukraine would be long.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to LIGA.net, he said this in a comment to Bloomberg.

According to him, the G7 leaders understand that the war may be long, but they are ready to support Ukraine "as much as necessary."

"We always knew it was going to be a long process," Trudeau said when asked how Ukraine's offensive was progressing.

He noted that the G7 and NATO are ready for a long war.

Read more: Drew Prime Minister’s attention to threatening situation at Zaporizhzhia NPP - Zelenskyy had conversation with Trudeau

"Because we cannot and must not allow Russia to win," the politician summed up.

It will be recalled that the head of the DIU Budanov stated that the counteroffensive is going "hard" through the Russian defense structures, but most importantly - it is not stopping. The Pentagon noted that the situation in Ukraine at the front was far from ideal, but the AFU performed a miracle by pushing the Russians back to defensive positions. President Zelenskyy stated that the counteroffensive is complex and is probably happening more slowly than anyone would like.