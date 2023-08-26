For superiority in sky, Ukraine needs not only the F-16, but also - Air Force

Ukraine needs more than just F-16 fighters to gain superiority in the skies. Aircraft missiles and powerful radars are also needed.

Yurii Ihnat, the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, stated this on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"Radars and powerful missiles must be in our aviation. We must not give in to the same Su-35. In this way, we will be able to gain superiority in the air," Ihnat said.

He explained that there are different types of missiles for aviation, as well as their modifications to hit targets at different distances. As an example, he named the AIM-120 AMRAAM air-guided missile, which is the main weapon in the arsenal of NATO countries. As Ignat noted, these missiles are needed for the NASAMS anti-aircraft complex, which was transferred to Ukraine by the partners.

"Aviation weapons are a very expensive thing. A missile for NASAMS costs half a million dollars... There are AIM-120 AMRAAM missiles with modifications that can hit targets up to 180 km away. This is enough to threaten the Russian Su-35," the spokesman emphasized.