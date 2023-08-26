If no active actions are taken, Russia will be able to maintain its defense for rest of its life, - Budanov

In the Russian Federation, only human resources are enough. The enemy can keep the defense under occupation for the rest of his life if Ukraine does not act.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by RBC-Ukraine with reference to an interview with Radio Svoboda of the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov.

"Putin has no resource, except human's. There is no more resource, no economy, no military-industrial resource, the reserves are exhausted. They have a lot of human material, but this is the only thing they have in sufficient quantity," Budanov said.

According to the head of theDefense Intelligence, the Russian Federation has exhausted its resources, which is why it is forced to beg for supplies from third countries. In particular, he explained the shortage of resources by the fact that in the last 30 years after the collapse of the Soviet Union, the terrorist country did not replenish them in any way.

"In recent years, Russia was the second-third country in terms of exports. At the same time, it also had black exports. Black exports went much more than white," - noted the head of the Defense Intelligence.

After the start of the full-scale invasion, Russia and Ukraine "met" war with what was. Already six months later, the Russians began to go to Iran, Africa, Cuba, because their industrial volume was destroyed, and the pace of production did not meet the needs.

At the same time, the human resource in Russia is sufficient to defend itself in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine "at least for life", if the Ukrainian side does not take active actions.

"They can keep (temporarily occupied territories, - ed.) on the defensive for a long time. If we don't take active actions, they can keep them at least for a lifetime," Budanov noted.