During day, 93 occupiers, 19 units of military equipment and 5 ammunition warehouses were destroyed in Tauria direction, - Tarnavsky

The work of the Defense Forces continues in the Tauria direction. Artillery units of the Defense Forces of the Tavria direction performed 1,283 fire missions during the day.

This was announced by the commander of the operational and strategic group of troops "Tauria" Oleksandr Tarnavsky, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, in total, during the past day, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions 27 times and carried out 731 shellings, carried out 2 missile strikes and 24 airstrikes.

"For the last day, the loss of the enemy amounted to 309 people (93 irretrievably injured, 208 wounded, 8 captured).

19 units of enemy military equipment were destroyed. In particular, 4 tanks, 6 self-propelled guns, 8 artillery systems and mortars, 1 self-propelled grenade launcher.

Also, 5 enemy ammunition depots were destroyed," he added.