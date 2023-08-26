Serbian Foreign Minister Dacic: We participated in Crimean Platform, but did not approve text of declaration

Serbian Foreign Minister Dacic said that Serbia did not approve the text of the Crimean Platform declaration because it goes beyond the framework acceptable to them.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to European Truth, Politika quoted the statement of Foreign Affairs Minister Ivica on August 25.

"There are manipulations related to the so-called Crimea platform, which Serbia allegedly joined... The Prime Minister participated in this meeting through a video message, but we did not approve the text of the declaration, because it goes beyond the framework that is acceptable for us," Dacic said.

The minister added that Serbia condemns the violation of Ukraine's territorial integrity and speaks of the need to protect territorial integrity on international platforms.

As noted, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, announced at the opening of the summit on August 23 that Serbia joined it for the first time this year. Prime Minister Ana Brnabych delivered a remote address.

She conveyed condolences from Serbia in connection with the suffering that Ukrainians have to go through. "We fully support the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, and we have consistently demonstrated this position in international organizations," the Prime Minister said.

Brnabych noted that Belgrade "will continue to pay special attention" to the humanitarian situation in Ukraine and send humanitarian aid. She also stated that Serbia is ready to join the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine.

At the same time, Ana Brnabych never directly mentioned Russia.

It should be noted that the participating countries of the platform are not only those countries that supported the declaration, but the actual participants of the summit of the Crimean Platform.

According to European Pravda, many of the participating countries of the 2023 "Crimean Platform" summit did not support the declaration, as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine deliberately made its text very ambitious.

Dacic's comment appeared in the Serbian media on the morning of August 25, and on August 24 it was reported about his meeting with the ambassador of the Russian Federation in Serbia.

It is also noteworthy that Russia published a statement threatening Bosnia and Herzegovina for the participation of its delegation in the summit, while Serbia's participation was left without a public reaction.