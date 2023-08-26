During August 26, Russian occupiers shelled Kherson twice - 2 women were injured, - RMA
As a result of shelling in Kherson on Saturday, August 26, two women were injured, one of them was hospitalized.
As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the regional military administration on Telegram.
The message states: "During the day, the Russian army searched the center of Kherson. A 41-year-old woman was injured. She was hospitalized with a contusion and leg injuries.
Another victim is a 70-year-old woman. She has minor injuries. Doctors on the spot gave her the necessary help.
