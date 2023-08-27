AFU are approaching next line of defense of Russians in south, - ISW

The defence forces have made further tactically significant gains in the western part of Zaporizhzhia region, and are likely to advance through the most difficult series of defensive positions of the Russian occupiers.

This is stated in an analytical report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Censor.NET reports.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are currently overcoming areas with a relatively denser array of anti-tank ditches, barriers, and minefields, according to a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW). The Russians have spent a significant amount of personnel, equipment, and forces to hold them.

"However, the extent of the minefields in the next line of defense may be less mined to allow Russian troops north of these positions to retreat," the analysts said.

The ISW also added that each Russian defense position has forward and rear areas. The occupiers' positions are not homogeneous along the entire frontline in southern Ukraine and are not fully manned.

