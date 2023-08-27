Zaluzhny and NATO command held secret meeting on Polish border, - Guardian

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhny and the command of the North Atlantic Alliance NATO held a secret meeting on the border of Poland and Ukraine. Adjusted the counterattack strategy.

This is reported by The Guardian, informed by Censor.NET.

According to him, the meeting took place 11 days ago. In addition to the general, it was attended by the entire command staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Supreme Commander of the NATO Joint Forces in Europe, General Christopher Cavoli, and the Chief of the Defense Staff of Great Britain, Tony Radakin.

The meeting lasted 5 hours. Its purpose was to help revise Ukraine's military strategy.

"High on the agenda was what to do with the halted progress of Ukraine's counter-offensive, as well as battle plans for the grueling winter ahead and long-term strategy as the war inevitably approaches 2024," writes The Guardian.

Read more: Trudeau on offensive of AFU: NATO always knew that war was for long time. We are ready for it

The publication also notes that after this meeting, the strategy of the AFU has noticeably changed. Currently, the Ukrainian military is concentrating its efforts on the Zaporizhzhia region and the exit to the Sea of Azov.