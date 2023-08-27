Active hostilities continue in Bakhmut direction, 165 occupiers were eliminated in day, - Eastern Group of Forces

The enemy is resorting to counterattacks, trying in vain to restore lost positions in the Bakhmut direction. The defense forces continued to advance in this direction and liberate Ukrainian land from the occupiers.

This was announced by the head of the press service of the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ilia Yevlash, on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to ArmiaInform.

"In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy continues to attack our defenders. Over the past day, the enemy fired 590 shots at the positions of our defenders from various calibers of artillery systems, using MLRS, barrel artillery of various calibers, including cluster munitions. In total, 14 combat clashes took place," the message says.

The defense forces destroyed 165 invaders, a 2S7 "Pion" artillery installation, as well as a whole range of various enemy artillery systems, including MSTA S, D-20, D-30 guns, and 6 field ammunition depots.

As for the enemy's tactics, the officer noted that they are virtually unchanged. Assault squads made up of "Wagnerians" go first, sometimes without the cover of artillery, and they are followed by regular military personnel.