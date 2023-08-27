1 222 1
Russians shelled central part of Kherson: one woman died, man was wounded
Russian occupation troops struck the center of Kherson. There is a dead and wounded.
This was reported in the Kherson Regional State Administration, Censor.NET informs.
"The army of the Russian Federation shelled the central part of Kherson", - they wrote in the message.
It is noted that a woman died as a result of an enemy strike. A 51-year-old man was also injured. He was hospitalized in serious condition, doctors are fighting for the victim's life.
