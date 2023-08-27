Russians shelled central part of Kherson: one woman died, man was wounded

Russian occupation troops struck the center of Kherson. There is a dead and wounded.

This was reported in the Kherson Regional State Administration, Censor.NET informs.

"The army of the Russian Federation shelled the central part of Kherson", - they wrote in the message.

It is noted that a woman died as a result of an enemy strike. A 51-year-old man was also injured. He was hospitalized in serious condition, doctors are fighting for the victim's life.

Watch more: Fighters of unit of Defense Forces of Ukraine "Berkut" destroyed another batch of Russian ammunition. VIDEO