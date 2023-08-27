Armed Forces are moving forward in Tauria direction. During day, enemy lost 305 soldiers and 32 pieces of equipment, 11 warehouses were destroyed, - Tarnavsky

Oleksandr Tarnavsky, the commander of the operational and strategic grouping of troops "Tauria", announced the results of the combat work of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the southern direction during August 27.

he wrote about this on Telegram.

Tarnavsky noted: "The defense forces are moving forward in the Tauria direction. Artillery units of our army performed 1,268 fire missions during the day.

Over the last day, the enemy's losses amounted to 305 people (78 dead, 210 wounded, 17 prisoners).

32 units of enemy military equipment were destroyed. In particular, 2 tanks, 8 anti-aircraft guns, 5 artillery systems and mortars, 2 anti-aircraft guns, 1 anti-aircraft gun, 4 anti-aircraft missiles, 10 units of automotive equipment.

11 enemy ammunition depots were also destroyed."