Russian occupiers shelled village in Kherson region with artillery, woman was wounded - RMA
The Russian army shelled the village of Burhunka, Kherson region.
As Censor.NET informs, the Kherson RMA reported this on Telegram.
"The Russian army shelled Burhunka of the Tiahinka community with artillery. A 71-year-old woman who was in the yard of the house was hit by the enemy. The wounded woman was taken to the hospital," the post says.
