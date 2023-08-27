ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
15220 visitors online
News War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine War
846 1
shoot out (8663) Kherson region (1316)

Russian occupiers shelled village in Kherson region with artillery, woman was wounded - RMA

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

херсонщина

The Russian army shelled the village of Burhunka, Kherson region.

As Censor.NET informs, the Kherson RMA reported this on Telegram.

"The Russian army shelled Burhunka of the Tiahinka community with artillery. A 71-year-old woman who was in the yard of the house was hit by the enemy. The wounded woman was taken to the hospital," the post says.

Watch more: This week there will be decisions that will further strengthen our soldiers - Zelensky. VIDEO

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Facebook
 
 