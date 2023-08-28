ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 261,310 people (+550 per day), 4,400 tanks, 5,425 artillery systems, 8,562 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 261,310 Russian invaders.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

The total enemy combat losses from 24.02.22 to 28.08.23 are approximately:

personnel - about 261310 (+490) people liquidated,

tanks - 4400 (+4) units,

armored combat vehicles - 8562 (+8) units,

artillery systems - 5425 (+22) units,

MLRS - 730 (+2) units,

air defense systems - 499 (+1) units,

aircraft - 315 (+0) units,

helicopters - 316 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational and tactical level - 4383 (+5),

cruise missiles - 1415 (+4),

ships/boats - 18 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tankers - 7866 (+12) units,

special equipment - 809 (+1).

