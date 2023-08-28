ENG
War in Ukraine
Rocket attack in Poltava region: 2 people were killed, 2 more were injured

A nighttime rocket attack on 28 August in the Poltava region killed 2 people and hospitalized 2 others.

This was announced by the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration Dmytro Lunin, Censor.NET reports.

"As a result of the enemy attack, two people were killed, two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries, and the whereabouts of two more people are currently unknown. Search operations and debris removal are underway," the statement said.

The production shop was also completely destroyed.

