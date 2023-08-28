Explosions rang out in morning near Melitopol and Yakymivka, - Fedorov

On the morning of August 28, explosions rang out near occupied Melitopol and Yakymivka in the Zaporizhia region.

This was reported by the Mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET informs.

"It's hot for the occupiers in Zaporizhzhia. Residents of the Melitopol district report explosions near Melitopol and Yakymivka," the message reads.

Also, according to him, "fervent greetings to the Russian military" could be heard in Tokmak yesterday.

Read more: Occupiers took dozens of wounded soldiers of Russian Federation to civilian hospital, - Fedorov