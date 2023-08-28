Ruscists hit house in village of Sadove in Kherson region: woman died, man was injured

Russian invaders attacked the village of Sadove in the Kherson region, as a result of which a woman died and a man was injured.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the RMA, reported this, Censor.NET reports.

"Around 10:40 a.m., the Russians fired shells at a residential building. Unfortunately, a 63-year-old woman who was in the yard died of her injuries on the spot," the report said.

A 58-year-old man was hospitalized with abdominal and leg injuries. His condition is serious, added the head of the RMA.

