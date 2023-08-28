Plane crash in Zhytomyr region: SBI considers several versions, among them - technical malfunction

The State Bureau of Investigation is studying three versions of the events that led to the collision of two L-39 combat training aircraft in the Zhytomyr region and, as a result, the death of three pilots.

This was stated by the SBI communications advisor Tetiana Sapian.

"Earlier it was noted that pre-qualification is a violation of flight rules or preparation for them, and there is indeed a penalty for this in the criminal code. But in general, the investigation will consider such versions as a technical malfunction of the planes, pilot error, and violations in the organization and implementation of flights," she said.

Specialists from the General Staff of the Armed Forces and the Air Force Command will be involved in the investigation. According to previously established circumstances, the disaster occurred due to the collision of two planes during a U-turn maneuver.

"This is important. We received fresh information from the investigators, which complements our information space," the SBI advisor emphasized.

But to prove one of these versions, it is necessary to conduct a lot of examinations, which are not done in one day.

"These will be forensic medical examinations, examinations on the decryption of "black boxes", as well as a complex forensic aviation technical examination. We hope that these examinations will give the investigation an understanding of how it happened," Sapian said.