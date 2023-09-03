Zelensky had conversation with Macron: Ukraine and France will work on bilateral document on security guarantees

President Volodymyr Zelensky had a conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron. They discussed security guarantees, the situation on the battlefield, security in the Black Sea and preparations for the Global Peace Summit.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Zelensky's official Telegram channel.

"An important agreement on security guarantees: our teams - Ukraine and France - will work on a bilateral document on guarantees," Zelensky said.

In addition, the presidents discussed in detail the situation on the battlefield, each of the directions. Zelensky conveyed the urgent defense needs and thanked for powerful defense support and constant assistance in expanding the capabilities of Ukrainian soldiers.

As noted, they also discussed the specifics of security in the Black Sea, the Ukrainian "grain corridor", which should be extended. They agreed to strengthen cooperation in the protection of sea routes.

"They also discussed the preparation of the Global Peace Summit and the active leadership of France in the work on the implementation of the Peace Formula. It is very important that as many countries as possible join, in particular the states of the Global South.

France and its companies will participate in our Defense Industries Forum, which we are actively preparing. This has also been agreed upon," added Zelensky.