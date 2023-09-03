Reznikov: "This fall there will be boom in production of various Ukrainian drones"

This fall, we should expect a boom in the production of Ukrainian drones of all types.

This was stated by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksiy Reznikov, in an interview with Ukrinform, Censor.NET reports.

He noted that the process of simplifying the procedure for the production of drones lasted almost a year.

"We did it last fall, while all this was being created under the new rules - it's not fast, it took almost a year. But I think this fall there will be a boom in the production of various Ukrainian drones: flying, floating, crawling, etc., and so on it will develop in volume already," Reznikov said.

