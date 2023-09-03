Occupiers are looking for effective tactics: during night attack, enemy drones tried to pass along water areas, - OC "South"

During the night attack on September 3, the Russians, launching drones from the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov, tried to direct them along the water areas in order to be as inconspicuous as possible.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform, the head of the joint coordination press center of the Southern Defense Forces Natalia Humeniuk told about this on the air of the telethon.

"The enemy is looking for tactics that will be as effective as possible for him. This time, when launching drones from the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov, they tried to pass along the water areas, because the water areas are a tendency to muffle the sound, to avoid detection. Trying to use the riverbeds - to be as inconspicuous as possible," Humeniuk said.

She noted that the Russian attack on the south of Odeshchyna is predictable: after withdrawing from the grain agreement, the invaders clearly marked their future goals. At the same time, the Russians are trying to put pressure on the population of Ukraine, its infrastructure, and the world community.

Humeniuk also called the use of drones for an attack predictable. "They are focusing on what is available to them now while continuing to stockpile reserves for future attacks," she said.

