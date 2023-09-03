Romania does not believe that Russian shelling of Odesa threatens country, but continues to "implement measures of increased vigilance"

Romania strongly condemns the attacks of the Russian Federation on the port infrastructure in Odesa and the region, but these actions did not pose a threat to Romania itself. Nevertheless, the Romanian Ministry of Defense continues to "carry out heightened vigilance measures."

This is stated in the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Romania

"The Ministry of National Defense strongly confirms that these attacks on civilian objects and infrastructure in Ukraine are unjustified and deeply contradict the norms of international humanitarian law," the message reads.

At the same time, the Ministry of Defense is monitoring the situation and noted that the Russian attacks did not pose a threat to Romania.

"The Ministry of National Defense continues to implement measures for increased vigilance in land, sea and air space, as well as measures to strengthen defense and deterrence on the eastern flank," the Romanian Ministry of Defense added.

