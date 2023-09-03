Result of shelling in Kherson region on evening of September 3, one person died and four were injured, - RMA

The Russian occupiers fired at the Kherson region around 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, as a result of which a man was killed and four others were injured.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the regional military administration (RMA) Oleksandr Prokudin on Telegram.

In particular, the occupiers attacked residential buildings in Bilozerka, Kherson region, and a family was injured.

"Unfortunately, a 35-year-old man died on the spot. His 36-year-old wife and 9-year-old daughter were injured and hospitalized," Prokudin informed.

In addition, a 37-year-old local resident suffered facial injuries.

The Russians also attacked the Korabel microdistrict in Kherson. As a result of the shelling, a 77-year-old man from Kherson was taken to the hospital with shrapnel wounds to his forearm.

