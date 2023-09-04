Putin to Erdogan: Russia is "open to negotiations" on returning to grain agreement

At a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that Russia is ready to return to the Black Sea Grain Initiative and is "open to negotiations".

According to Censor.NET, both presidents were quoted by Reuters.

Erdogan said that the issue of the grain corridor from Ukraine is the most important in his talks with his Russian counterpart.

"The most important step that everyone is looking at today in relations between Turkey and Russia is the grain corridor. I believe that the announcement at the press conference will be a very important step, especially for underdeveloped countries in Africa," said Erdogan, who is encouraging Russia to return to the grain initiative.

At the same time, Putin told Erdogan that Russia was open to discussing the Black Sea grain deal.

"I know that you intend to raise the issue of the 'grain deal'. We are open to negotiations on this issue," the Kremlin leader added.

Watch more: Erdogan went to meet Putin in Sochi. VIDEO

Earlier it was reported that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan would hold talks on a "grain deal" with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on 4 September in Sochi. He will also offer mediation in peace talks to end the war in Ukraine.