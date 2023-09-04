Elections in Ukraine are important, but not most important, issue - German government

The German government believes that holding elections in Ukraine is important, but one must take into account the special situation - Ukraine’s state of war.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform, the spokesman of the federal government, Steffen Gebeshreit, told about this.

"In principle, we believe that the values of democratic expression of will and elections are correct, but we must take into account the special situation that currently exists and will continue for the foreseeable future in Ukraine. There is no such position that I can present now regarding what we would like to make pressure on Ukraine. Ukraine has been at war for more than 18 months as a result of Russia's aggressive attack, it is forced to defend itself, to defend its territorial integrity and sovereignty. This is currently the most important issue," Gebeshreit said.

A spokesman previously told the Welt newspaper that, given the need to keep the normal election date despite the war, "the federal government attaches great importance to the conduct of the elections and the validity of the constitutional provisions."

Read more: Elections in USA will affect support for Ukraine, - Zelensky