Russian military-industrial complex has significantly reduced modernization of weapons, there are problems with modern optics and electronics, - Defense Intelligence

The Russian military-industrial complex has significantly reduced the deep modernization of new weapons.

This was stated in an interview with Ukrinform by the representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Andriy Yusov, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the Military Industrial Complex of the Russian Federation is now mainly focused on the deconservation and modernization or restoration of old Soviet equipment.

"The possibilities for deep modernization of the production of new weapons have significantly decreased due to the introduction of sanctions," Yusov said.

Read more: Ukraine has quadrupled production of Stugna ATGMs since beginning of year - Kamyshin

He added that Russians have serious problems with modern optics, electronics, chips and circuits. He also emphasized that currently there is no clear source that would allow Russia to solve these problems.

"Also, the enemy is looking for projectiles for salvo rocket systems, artillery, although these are not high-tech and modern weapons. This indicates a certain crisis in the capabilities of Russia's military-industrial complex," the Defense Intelligence representative added.