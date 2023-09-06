Head of Romanian Defense Ministry, Tilvar, confirmed that Russian drone fell on territory of country

Romanian Defense Minister Angel Tilvar confirmed that parts of a Russian drone fell on the territory of the country.

As Censor.NET reports, Antena 3 CNN writes about it.

The minister noted that it is necessary to strengthen security measures: to create more observation points and more patrols.

Earlier it was reported that during the massive Russian attack in the area of the Izmail port on September 4, Russian "shaheds" fell and detonated on the territory of Romania.

The Ministry of Defense of Romania said that there was no threat to their country during the attack.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, said that Ukraine is ready to provide photo evidence that the Russian Shahed fell on the territory of Romania.

At the same time, the President of Romania Iohannis denied the information about the fall of the "shahed" on the territory of the country.

