In Mariinka, enemy is carrying out one of most powerful assaults, but cannot take it under control, - Maliar

Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar, while in Mariinka, said that the Russians are launching a powerful assault on the city, but without success.

As Censor.NET informs, she wrote about this on Telegram.

Maliar noted: "You have been hearing the same phrase in the news for several months in a row - fighting continues in the Mariinka direction.

But behind these words is the daily heroic work of our military.

Read more: During day, Armed Forces repulsed Russian offensive in Lyman and Mariinka areas, - General Staff

The enemy wiped the buildings of Mariinka off the ground. There are already ruins and remains of foundations. The enemy continues to shell Mariinka every day and unsuccessfully attack our defense line. It is no less hot in Mariinka than in the Bakhmut or Lyman directions.

In Mariinka, the enemy launched one of the most powerful assaults, but could not take it under control. Because this city is protected by the fighters of the Ukrainian 79th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade."