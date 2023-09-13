AFU continue to conduct defense in east and south of Ukraine, offensive in Melitopol and Bakhmut directions, - General Staff

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct defense in the east and south of Ukraine, offensive operations in the Melitopol direction and offensive actions in the Bakhmut direction, destroy the enemy, step by step liberate the temporarily occupied territories, and consolidate on the achieved borders.

This is stated in the morning summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

During the past day, 34 combat clashes took place. The enemy launched 7 missiles and 35 air strikes, carried out more than 56 attacks from rocket salvo systems both on the positions of our troops and on civilian objects of our state.

In addition, at the beginning of the current day, the Russian occupiers launched a massive air strike using attack UAVs against the civilian infrastructure of the Odesa and Sumy regions. Information regarding the consequences of this terrorist attack is currently being clarified.

Popivka, Stepok, Myropillia, Hrabovske of the Sumy region, Kyslivka of the Kharkiv region, Nadia, Dibrova of the Luhansk region, Spirne, Klishchiivka, Severne of the Donetsk region, Robotyne of the Zaporizhzhia region, Odradokamianka of the Kherson region were hit by airstrikes.

More than 45 settlements in the Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions came under artillery fire.

Read more: AFU has partial success in Klishchiivka area, heavy fighting continues - General Staff

In the area of responsibility of the Operational and strategic grouping of troops "North" in the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

In the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy continues to hold groups of troops covering the state border, conducts active diversionary activities in the border areas to prevent our troops from moving in threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.

In the area of responsibility of the Operational and strategic grouping of troops "Khortytsia" in the Kupiansk, Lyman, and Bakhmut directions, the enemy does not stop trying to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Orikhovo-Vasylivka. In turn, the Defense Forces had partial success in the course of offensive operations in the Klishchiivka area of the Donetsk region, inflicting significant losses on the enemy in terms of manpower and equipment.

Read more: Defense forces continue to conduct offensive operation in Melitopol direction, - General Staff

In the area of responsibility of the Operational and strategic grouping of troops "Tavria", our defenders are firmly holding the defense near Avdiivka and Mariinka, where during the past day, the enemy made more than 20 unsuccessful attempts to dislodge our units from their positions. In addition, all enemy attacks in the areas of Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region and south of Novodarivka of the Zaporizhzhia region resulted in significant losses of both manpower and equipment for the occupiers. At the same time, in the Avdiiv, Marin, and Shakhtar directions, the Defense Forces continue to hold the initiative, put pressure on the enemy, conduct assaults, and reclaim our land.

In the Melitopol direction, the Defense Forces continued the offensive operation, inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, and force the enemy to withdraw from the occupied positions. As a result of the assault actions, our soldiers have partial success in the Robotyn region of the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the Operational and strategic grouping of troops "Odesa" in the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces continue counter-battery fighting, destroying logistics, deployment sites, and firing positions of enemy units.