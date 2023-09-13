Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 270,350 people (+590 per day), 4,584 tanks, 5,902 artillery systems, 8,792 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, Ukrainian defenders liquidated about 270,350 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

The total enemy combat losses from 24.02.22 to 13.09.23 are approximately:

personnel - about 270350 (+590) people liquidated,

tanks - 4584 (+16) units,

armored combat vehicles - 8792 (+14) units,

artillery systems - 5902 (+30) units,

MLRS - 766 (+2) units,

air defense systems - 517 (+2) units,

aircraft - 315 (+0) units,

helicopters - 316 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational and tactical level - 4650 (+5),

cruise missiles - 1455 (+0),

ships/boats - 19 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tankers - 8444 (+31) units,

special equipment - 884 (+3).

