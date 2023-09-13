Defense forces have partial success in area of Robotyne and Klishchiivka, - General Staff

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Bakhmut and Melitopol directions.

As noted, in the Melitopol direction, the Defense Forces are continuing their offensive operation, inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, forcing the enemy to withdraw from their occupied positions.

"As a result of the assault actions, the Defense Forces have achieved partial success in the Robotyne region of the Zaporizhzhia region," the message reads.

According to the General Staff, in the direction of Bakhmut, the Defense Forces continue to conduct offensive actions south of the city of Bakhmut, had partial success in the Klishchiivka area of the Donetsk region, inflicting significant losses on the enemy in terms of manpower and equipment. Heavy fighting continues.