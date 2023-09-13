Enemy launched missile attack on Zaporizhzhia, region was attacked by MLRS, drones, and air missiles, man was wounded

The troops of the Russian Federation continue to attack the territory of the Zaporizhzhia region.

This was announced by the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA Yurii Malashko on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, the enemy fired 101 shots at 29 settlements in the region last day.

"Russian military personnel targeted Zaporizhzhia and the territory between Sonyachne and Volodymyrivske with rockets, carried out 7 anti-aircraft missile attacks on Novoandriivka, Mali Shcherbaky, and Pavlivka, 11 UAVs attacked Huliaypole, Novoandriivka, Novodarivka, Olhivske, Stepove, and Mali Shcherbaky, 6 enemy air shells strike Orihiv," the message says.

It is also noted that 75 artillery strikes were recorded on the territory of Zaliznychne, Robotyne, Chervone, Malynivka, Bilohiria, Poltavka, Stepove, Kamianske, Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Lukianivske, and other frontline towns and villages.

A 49-year-old local resident was injured as a result of artillery shelling on Orikhiv, and he was promptly provided with medical assistance.

28 reports were received about the destruction of residential buildings, farm buildings, and infrastructure facilities.