Russians threw 200 former Ukrainian prisoners on "meat assaults" to capture Robotyne, - General Staff

Russia is trying to regain lost positions. To do this, units consisting of former Ukrainian prisoners are transferred to problem areas of the front

This was announced by the spokesman of the General Staff Andrii Kovalev during the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to LB.UA.

The occupiers sent about 200 ex-prisoners from Mariupol to the Shevchenko district of the Zaporizhzhia region to create assault squads to capture Robotyne. Also, up to 120 former "convicts" were also transported from Luhansk to Melitopol.

Kovalev reported that these former "convicts" are used by the occupiers for so-called meat assaults.

