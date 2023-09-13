Consequences of enemy attack on Odesa: seven wounded, one in extremely serious condition. PHOTOS

As a result of another hostile attack on civilian infrastructure in the south of Odesa region, seven civilians were wounded and an investigation was launched.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Prosecutor General's Office.

According to the investigation, during the night of 13 September 2023, the Russian armed forces carried out a massive drone strike on settlements in the south of Odesa region.

Six truck drivers and one local resident were injured in the attack. All of the wounded were hospitalised, and one of the drivers is in a critical condition.

Port and civilian infrastructure facilities and a truck park were damaged.











Prosecutors, in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies, are documenting the consequences of the shelling.

Last night, the enemy also attacked Odesa region with drones, with hits and casualties. According to the Southern Defence Forces, 32 Shahed-131/136 UAVs were shot down by air defence forces.