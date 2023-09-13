In Sevastopol, Ropucha-class amphibious assault ship and Kilo submarine were damaged, - OSINT analyst

OSINT analyst Anderson published satellite images of Russian ships in the bays of Sevastopol, which were there on September 12.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the analyst's Twitter account.

"It seems that in the morning Ukrainian forces successfully attacked the docks of the Sevastopol Shipyard, which are probably occupied by a Russian Kilo-class submarine and a Toad-class amphibious assault ship," the analyst wrote.

Also remind, that on the night of September 13, a rocket was fired at the Sevastopol shipyard. 24 people were injured. The occupying power of half the island and the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation confirmed the missile strike.



