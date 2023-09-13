Last day, occupiers shelled 8 districts of Donetsk region, 3 people were killed

The Russian aggressors do not stop shelling populated areas of the Donetsk region. During the day, the Russians killed 3 residents of Donetsk region and injured 3 more.

This was reported in the Donetsk RMA, Censor.NET informs.

One person died in Vodiane of the Vuhledar district. Houses were damaged in Novoukrainka and Vodiane, Vuhledar, and Maksimivka were under fire.

2 people died and 1 was injured in Krasnohorivka. 2 people were injured in Avdiivka. A recreation center was damaged in the Kurakhivka district.

A house and administrative building were damaged in Toretsk, and a house in the Chasiv Yar district. In the Lysychansk direction, 2 Siversk streets are under fire. The Lyman district came under fire 15 times.

