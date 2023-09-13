Air Force Commander Oleschuk on attack on Sevastopol: Thank you to pilots of Air Force of Armed Forces of Ukraine for their excellent work. To be continued!. PHOTO

After the nighttime explosions in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol, the Commander of the Air Force of Ukraine Mykola Oleshchuk thanked the pilots of the Air Force of Ukraine for their excellent combat work.

"While the occupants are still recovering from the nightly bombardment in Sevastopol, I would like to thank the pilots of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for their excellent combat work! To be continued..." the Air Force Commander noted.

As reported, the Sevastopol shipyard was attacked by missiles and unmanned boats on the night of 13 September.