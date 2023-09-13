Von der Leyen said that Ukraine and Moldova should be given right to join EU, - Bloomberg

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, believes that Ukraine and Moldova should be given the right to join the EU so that they do not fall under the influence of countries that do not share the values of the European Union.

Bloomberg writes about it.

The publication's sources report that at the beginning of the month, von der Leyen told EU ambassadors that the bloc needs to expand its borders to take into account new geopolitical realities.

On September 13, von der Leyen, delivering a report on the state of affairs in the EU, will emphasize how fundamentally Russia's war against Ukraine has changed the European Union, writes Bloomberg.

According to her, Ukraine and Moldova will need to be granted the right to join the EU so that they do not fall under the influence of countries that do not share the bloc's values.

Bloomberg sources also said that Ukraine and Moldova, as well as other countries that have applied to join the EU, including the five Western Balkan countries that are candidates, need to speed up reforms.

According to them, the countries should bring them into line with the bloc's rules and take advantage of the political support that exists for the entry of new members.

