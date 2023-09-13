Last day, almost 400 occupiers were eliminated in Tavria direction, 40 units of enemy military equipment were destroyed, - Defense Forces

Units of missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces of the Tavria direction carried out 1,502 fire missions during the day.

This was reported in the United Press Center of the Tavria Defense Forces, Censor.NET informs.

"The total losses of the enemy amounted to 368 people (102 irretrievably injured, 266 wounded). 40 units of enemy military equipment were destroyed. In particular, 11 tanks, 7 ACVs, 1 artillery system and mortar, 14 unmanned aerial vehicles, 7 units of automotive equipment were also destroyed. 2 ammunition warehouses and 2 other important objects of the enemy," the message reads.

