Fighters of Georgian unit of AFU "Black Eagle" seized position of occupying forces of Russian army from Adyheia: "You ran away like women, threw your own flag". VIDEO

Soldiers of the Georgian unit "Black Eagle" captured the occupiers’ positions near Bakhmut, which were defended by a Russian army unit from Adyheia.

According to Censor.NET, the surviving occupiers fled, leaving the flag of Adygea at the position.

"Soldiers of the Georgian unit "Black Eagle" neutralized a group of Adyheia fighting on the side of the Russian occupation forces in the Bakhmut direction. The survivors have retreated from the area," reads the commentary to the video, which shows Georgians addressing the Adyheia occupiers, fragments of the battle and the invaders' escape from the position.

