Germany handed Ukraine another package of military aid: "Marder" IFV, reconnaissance drones, and shells

The German government announced that it would provide Ukraine with another batch of military aid, including "Marder" IFV, two demining vehicles and shells.

The aid package included:

- two armored demining vehicles Wisent 1;
- a batch of 20 Marder 1A3 infantry fighting vehicles with ammunition;
- 8x8 HX81 truck tractor and 4 semi-trailers;
- 5 8x8 load-lifting trucks; 9 vehicles (trucks/minibuses/all-terrain vehicles);
- 3 ambulances;
- 3,000 155 mm shells;
- ammunition disposal material;
- 1 satellite communications surveillance system;
- 20 RQ-35 Heidrun reconnaissance drones;
- 2 mobile antenna-mast systems;
- 10 drone detection systems;
- 1.5 million rounds of ammunition for firearms.

