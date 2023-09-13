Last day, Navy units destroyed 30 invaders, 33 quadcopters, and 3 tanks. INFOGRAPHICS

The servicemen of the military units and units of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which are part of the groups, continue to perform the tasks of repelling the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook page of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Last day, units of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 30 invaders, 3 tanks, 2 units of automobile equipment, 1 armored combat vehicle, and 33 quadrocopters. The final losses of the enemy are being specified," the message says.

