Entrepreneur’s company, which previously supplied "railroad" for "Ukrzaliznytsia", received contract for UAH 666 million for purchase of food in AFU, - mass media

Trade Granit Invest LLC won the auction, although there were two other bids, but they were rejected due to deficiencies.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Nashi Hroshi

According to journalists, the contract worth UAH 666 million from the Ministry of Defence for food for the military in the Odesa region is the last contract for food for the Armed Forces this year.

"The contract was awarded to Trade Granite Invest LLC. The firm won the auction with a 23% discount. However, there were two other bids from other firms, Arvin Pro and Marintal Group Trading House, with even bigger discounts of 28 and 26 per cent, but they were rejected due to flaws in their proposals. There was another company, Trade Lines Retail, with a 15 per cent discount. The very fact that the competition was exclusively between little-known players is a reminder that the real big retailers failed to enter this auction and offer their price," the statement said.

According to journalists, the founder of Trade Granite Invest LLC is Yulia Pavlichenko, the former owner of Maxmed International, a company known under Poroshenko.

"At the time, she was terrifying Ukrzaliznytsia by blocking its tenders through appeals to the Antimonopoly Committee. Even Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman publicly complained about Maxmed's actions. So now one of the suppliers of food for soldiers is a company owned by an entrepreneur who used to supply hardware to Ukrzaliznytsia. This means that the soldiers' food market is not some kind of unique Newtonian binomial for business. This means that there is an administrative barrier to entry for white businesses. And this barrier is the refusal of the Ministry of Defence to announce to bidders at least the approximate size of the supply of certain food to the places of deployment of the military," the authors explained.

The publication notes that thanks to open bidding, prices were reduced significantly compared to the scandalous contract with Active Company this winter.

"At that time, the Ministry of Defence contracted eggs at UAH 17 per piece and potatoes at UAH 22-27 per kilogram outside Prozorro. And now, in the contract with Trade Granite Invest, we have eggs at UAH 6.50 per piece and potatoes at UAH 9.60 per kilo. Other prices are also much closer to reality - cabbage at UAH 20, and non-carbonated water at UAH 13.80 per one-and-a-half-litre bottle.

But this is still not the limit. For example, a few days ago, the Kharkiv National Guard ordered eggs at 4.80 UAH/unit. Mykolaiv National Guard ordered cabbage at 7.38 UAH/kg. The State Special Transport Service ordered potatoes at 6.50 UAH/kg. As for water, the Ministry of Defence held a separate tender, where, as a result of genuine competition between well-known producers Obolon and Morshynska, the price for a one-and-a-half-litre bottle of water, including delivery, was UAH 8.70 for the frontline and UAH 6 for the rear areas. This is not only cheaper than the "catalogue" contract of Trade Granit Invest, but also cheaper than the contracts of the Ministry of Defence before the invasion," the authors concluded.

