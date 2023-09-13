Russia managed to overcome sanctions and not only to return production of missiles to pre-war level, but also to increase it, - New York Times

The Russian Federation increased the production of missiles, despite Western sanctions. They even exceed the pre-war level. All components necessary for production are purchased through Armenia and Turkey.

"Russia has managed to overcome the sanctions and export controls introduced by the West and has increased the production of missiles. It is higher than the pre-war level," the newspaper writes.

U.S. officials estimate that the sanctions forced Russia to dramatically slow production of missiles and other weapons in the run-up to full-scale war for at least six months. But by the end of last year, Russian military-industrial production began to gain momentum again, American government officials admit.

Russia has circumvented US export controls by using its intelligence services and the Department of Defense to organize illegal networks that smuggle key components. In less than a year, the Russians learned how to circumvent export controls by routing key components for production through other countries, such as Turkey and Armenia.

Officials now fear that increased missile production "could mean a particularly dark and cold winter for the citizens of Ukraine."

The newspaper notes that thanks to profits from high energy prices, Russia has been able to smuggle in microelectronics and other components needed for cruise missiles and other high-precision weapons. And as a result, military production not only recovered, but also increased dramatically.

For example, said a high-ranking representative of the Western Ministry of Defense, Russia used to be able to produce 100 tanks a year, now - 200. In addition, according to Western officials, the Russian Federation is close to producing two million artillery shells a year.

However, Russia still experiences some shortage, for example, of Kh-55 air-launched cruise missiles.