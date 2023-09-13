Traitorous deputy who supplied ruscists with fuel during occupation was detained in Kharkiv region, - SSU

In the Kharkiv region, a deputy of the village council was detained, who voluntarily cooperated with the Rashists during the occupation.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press service.

After the occupation of the Kupiansk district, a deputy of the Shevchenkove settlement council supported the Russian invaders, for which he received a "permit" from them to trade in fuel.

"To conduct illegal business, the collaborator used a local oil depot and a network of seized gas stations in the territory of the district center and the village of Shevchenkove. According to the available data, among the "consumers" of fuel and lubricants were the occupying units of the Russian Federation, who refueled their equipment at seized gas stations. To fill the tanks, "the person involved arranged the supply of fuel from Russia, and from the profits he received he paid monthly "rent" to the budget of the aggressor country," the report says.

After the de-occupation of the district, he remained in the village, where he tried to "lie down" and thus avoid justice. However, SSU employees located him and detained him.

On the basis of the collected evidence, the suspect was informed of the suspicion under Part 4 of Art. 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (collaborative activity). Currently, he has been remanded in custody. An investigation is ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crime.

