Russians are strengthening "third line" of defense in occupied Zaporizhzhia, - Fedorov

The Russian invaders are strengthening the "third line of defense" in occupied Zaporizhzhia, building defense structures.

This was announced by the mayor of occupied Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

"The occupiers claim that the counteroffensive on Zaporizhzhia has already failed, but they have begun to strengthen the "deep rear" and strengthen the defense on the "third line".

New trenches are being dug and defensive structures are being strengthened near the front line in Polohy district. They are occupying houses and setting up new equipment in the villages near Tokmak, and in the city itself roadblocks have been set up and anti-tank hedgehogs have been placed. New recreation centers on the Azov coast are exciting, and in Berdiansk, a helicopter base has been set up at the airfield. Ex-prisoners are brought in to repel Robotyne and hold the front," he said.

