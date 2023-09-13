Romanian Prime Minister Ciolacu on wreckage of Russian drones: No one is attacking us, we need to calm down
The Prime Minister of Romania, Marcel Colacu, urged not to worry about the wreckage of Russian drones found on the territory of the country.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the EP.
He assured that the situation is under control and that it is normal for the state to take certain measures.
"No one is attacking us, people. Let's calm down the population, we're all going crazy... No one is attacking us," he said.
The Romanian Prime Minister noted that the fragments of a drone shot down by the Ukrainian army fell on the territory of the country, and there were no explosives in them.
