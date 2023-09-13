Russian Federation increased number of drones during last attack on Odesa and is trying to damage port infrastructure as much as possible, OC "South"

The Russian invaders are trying to stop Ukraine’s participation in the grain process, so they are directing their drones at the port infrastructure.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to NV, this was stated by the spokeswoman of OC "South" Natalia Humeniuk.

According to her, a characteristic feature of the latest attack was that the enemy increased the number of drones by one and a half times compared to previous times. The goal of the attack is to stop Ukraine's participation in the grain process.

Humeniuk added that the occupiers tried to damage the port and grain infrastructure in the Odesa region as much as possible and hit the parking lot of a large truck used to deliver grain from the fields with drones. This grain was then sent to other countries as part of the grain initiative.

"The fact that Ukraine, despite the suspension of the grain initiative in the Black Sea, actively participates in the world food program and fulfills its obligations to countries that need the supply of food, which we can still supply, does not give peace to the enemy," said the spokeswoman.

