Russian boat of KS-701 "Tunets" type was destroyed in Black Sea - Navy
Ukrainian defenders destroyed the Russian boat "Tunets" in the Black Sea.
This was reported on Facebook by the command of the Armed Forces Navy, Censor.NET reports.
"In the northwestern part of the Black Sea, the Defense Forces of the South destroyed another enemy boat of the KS-701 "Tunets" type," the message reads.
