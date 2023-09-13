Britain called on North Korea to stop negotiations with Russian Federation on supply of weapons

Great Britain calls on North Korea to stop negotiations with Russia on the supply of weapons.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"We call on the DPRK to stop negotiations with Russia on the supply of weapons and to adhere to the public commitments that Pyongyang has made regarding the non-proliferation of weapons to Russia," said Prime Minister's representative.

In particular, he added that the visit of Kim Jong Un only emphasizes the isolation of the Russian Federation on the world stage, as well as the fact that the world is united against the illegal invasion of the dictator Putin on the territory of Ukraine, in connection with which he was forced to turn to the regime in North Korea.

Read more: Ukraine returned more than 50% of territory that Russian Federation seized from February 24, 2022 - Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces of Great Britain Radakin